Nov 27 Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd :

* Notice to Co's shareholders in respect of election to receive either cash dividend or share distribution

* A cash dividend will be paid to shareholders unless shareholders elect to receive a share distribution

* Cash dividend will be paid out of company's distributable profits

* Board to offer shareholders election to receive share distribution by way of issue of 2.778 new co's shares for every 100 co's shares

* New atlantic leaf shares issued in respect of share distribution will upon their issue be fully paid up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: