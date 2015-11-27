Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 27 Matica Technologies AG :
* Wins tenders in the USA and Ethiopia
* Expected revenues of round about $10 million until 2020
* Supply contract with MorphoTrust for delivery of retransfer card printers for production of driver's license of US federal state of Pennsylvania
* Supply contract with National Bank of Ethiopia for delivery of card production lines for national payment system EthSwitch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)