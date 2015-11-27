Nov 27 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :

* Announces appointments of Deborah McWhinney and Stuart Sinclair as independent non-executive directors of group

* Mcwhinney will join board on Dec.1, 2015 and will serve as a member of group's audit and risk committees

* Dyfrig John, an independent non-executive director, has notified board that he does not intend to seek re-election at 2016 AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: