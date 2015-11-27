UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 27 Grobina AS :
* 9-month profit for period 155,645 euros ($164,672.41) versus loss 961,564 euros year ago
* 9-month of 2015 net turnover is 4.4 million euros, it has increased by 74 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources