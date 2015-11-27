Nov 27 Mega Sonic SA :

* After registration of company's capital increase, Andrzej Gluza lowers his stake in Mega Sonic to 29.5 percent from 44.67 percent

* After registration of company's capital increase, Jan Gliski, lowers his stake in Mega sSonic to 6.0 pct from 9.09 pct