Nov 27 Naspers Ltd :

* Considering a capital raise of up to $2.5 billion which, including Avito Acquisition, will enhance financial flexibility

* Any capital raise is expected to be within existing shareholder authorities.

* Have appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc to advise in this regard