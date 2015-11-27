BRIEF-B-Soft to use 100 mln yuan to set up investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
Nov 27 Diagnostic And Therapeutic Center Of Athens Hygeia SA :
* Q3 turnover 50.9 million euro ($53.89 million) versus 48.8 euro million year ago
* Q3 net loss 7.2 million euro versus loss 6.0 million euro year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 2.8 million euro versus loss 2.5 million euro year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 12.9 million euro versus 11.3 million euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/1kX8KGg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
WASHINGTON, April 4 Top White House deputies returned to the Capitol on Tuesday evening to meet Republican lawmakers and discuss a second attempt at replacing Obamacare.
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia