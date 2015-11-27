BRIEF-Apex Technology expects to swing to net loss in Q1
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 850 million yuan-1.25 billion yuan in Q1 vs net profit of 119.3 million yuan year ago
Nov 27 Schibsted ASA :
* Says CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal has on Friday sold 9,800 A Shares in Schibsted at a price of NOK 321.06 per share. After the transaction, Ryssdal holds 20,072 A shares and 20,217 B shares in Schibsted ASA
* Says CFO Trond Berger sold 15,000 A shares at a price of NOK 321.94 per share. After the transaction, Berger including close associates holds 4,140 A shares and 12,605 B shares
* The combined proceeds amounted to 7.98 million Norwegian crowns ($917,748), according to a Reuters calculation
* Schibsted's class A shares closed 1.3 percent lower on Friday. The stock hit an all-time high on Wednesday. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6952 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 850 million yuan-1.25 billion yuan in Q1 vs net profit of 119.3 million yuan year ago
April 4 Amazon.com Inc will live-stream games for the U.S. National Football League this year, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday, marking a high-profile push by the online retailer to attract fans to its Prime shopping and video-playback club.
SYDNEY, April 5 When ride-hailing company Uber started in 2014, Sydney resident Rosalina Kariotakis was among the first drivers to sign up, becoming part of the "gig economy" where freelance work is transforming the traditional job market in step with advances in technology.