Shares cut losses but UK Parliament incident grabs attention - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Nov 30 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG :
* To create global surface solutions and advanced materials powerhouse
* Structural changes in manmade fibers and drive systems segments expected to deliver gross savings of up to 100 million Swiss francs ($96.99 million) for group starting from 2016
* One-time costs in range of 90 million to 100 million Swiss francs to be incurred in 2015
* Reorganization of drive systems segment and weakness in segment's end-markets will lead to a non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment of around 470 million Swiss francs in 2015
* Full-year guidance remains unchanged excluding one-time costs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0310 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Sterling dips after "firearms incident" near UK parliament (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to U.S. market open; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)