Nov 30 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Says on Nov. 25, the Nomination Committee was informed in an e-mail that the Minority Shareholder Group has the intention to replace all the shareholder elected members of the Board of Directors

* Says the minority Shareholder Group has not previously communicated these intentions to the Nomination Committee

* Nomination Committee recommends that any potential changes in the composition of the Board of Directors are postponed to the 2016 AGM

* Nomination Committee recommends accelerating the date of the upcoming AGM from May to March 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)