Colombia to produce 95 mln tonnes of coal in 2017 - vice-minister
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
Nov 30Phoenix Mecano AG :
* For 2015, group still aims to achieve an operating result before special costs at least equivalent to that of prior year
* For 2016, board of directors expects measures adopted to lead to a significant improvement in group result and a break-even in EBIT for Elcom/EMS division
March 22 No meetings are planned between management and striking workers at Noranda Income Fund's zinc refinery in Quebec, the second biggest in North America, a union official said on Wednesday, as the work stoppage dragged through a sixth week.