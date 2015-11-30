UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Aryzta AG :
* Q1 total revenue grew by 6.1 pct in the first quarter to 995.0 million euros ($1.05 billion)
* Reiterates guidance for underlying fully diluted EPS in the range of 365-385 cent for FY 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.