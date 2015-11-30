BRIEF-Soho China says FY net profit attributable RMB910 million
* FY turnover of approximately RMB1,577 million, representing an increase of approximately 58 percent year over year
Nov 30 Reinet Investments SCA :
* Net Asset Value at 30 September 2015: 5,084 million euros ($5.38 billion), an increase of 7 million euros from 31 March 2015
* Net Asset Value per ordinary share at 30 September 2015: 25.95 euros (31 March 2015: 25.91 euros)
SHANGHAI, March 23 China Development Bank (CDB) said on Thursday it has agreed to provide China's transport ministry with at least 2 trillion yuan ($290.38 billion) of financing support to aid the building of roads, bridges and tourism infrastructure through to 2020.