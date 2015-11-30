BRIEF-Soho China says FY net profit attributable RMB910 million
* FY turnover of approximately RMB1,577 million, representing an increase of approximately 58 percent year over year
Nov 30 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Announces 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) underwritten rights issue
* Rights issue is expected to launch shortly after publication of 2015 full year results on Feb. 24, 2016
* Final 2015 dividend suspended
* Targets 130 million euros full cash dividend for 2016
* Will introduce an updated dividend policy in 2016
* Standard formula ratio was 136 pct at end of Q3 2015, reflecting Delta Lloyd's current interpretation of solvency II regulation
* SF ratio is expected to increase to approximately 175-180 pct in near term
* Sees in the near-term, executing reductions in Delta Lloyd's commercial real estate exposures
* Near term management actions estimated to deliver increase in solvency of about 10-15 percentage points
* Sees in the near-term, options for Delta Lloyd's 30 pct stake in Van Lanschot under review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* FY turnover of approximately RMB1,577 million, representing an increase of approximately 58 percent year over year
SHANGHAI, March 23 China Development Bank (CDB) said on Thursday it has agreed to provide China's transport ministry with at least 2 trillion yuan ($290.38 billion) of financing support to aid the building of roads, bridges and tourism infrastructure through to 2020.