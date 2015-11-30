Nov 30 Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* Has signed a new lease with Blablacar

* Fit-out works will start in December and the teams will move into the nearly 10,000 square metre space in March 2016

* #cloud.paris is 90 pct pre-leased

* #cloud.paris is a project in Paris covering more than 30,000 square metres