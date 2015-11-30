Nov 30 Trigon Agri A/S

* Trigon Agri jan-sep EBITDA from continuing operations stood at EUR 7.5 million (13.9 mln in 9m 2014)

* Total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory from continuing operations amounted to EUR 34.8 million (EUR 55.2 million in 9m 2014)