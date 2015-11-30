PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
Nov 30 Yara International says:
* Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, a subsidiary of Boston-based Liberty Mutual Insurance (LMM) has acquired 25 percent of shares in Yara Dallol for $51.25 million.
* Yara's share of proceeds is $35.4 million.
* Following this transaction Yara will hold 51.8 percent of the shares, LMM 25 percent and XLR Capital Limited 23.2 percent in Yara Dallol.
* Yara Dallol is a project looking at extracting potash in the Danakil depression in North-Eastern Ethiopia.
* The feasibility study confirmed reserves and the technical viability for an annual production of 600,000 metric tonnes sulphate of potash (SOP) over a 23-year period.
* Yara Dallol has additional resources to either expand annual production or increase the life of the project, as new market segments for SOP are developed.
* Yara Dallol aims to begin mining activities by the end of 2018. The independent feasibility study estimated the capital expenditure of the project at $740 million and cash cost at $167 per metric tonne delivered (fob) Djibouti, among the lowest in the industry.
Closing is expected before the end of 2015, and the final investment decision for the project is planned for mid-2016.
