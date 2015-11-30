UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Qliro Group Publ Ab
* Qliro Group says in total, group's sites generated net sales of approximately SEK 180 million on Black friday 2015
* Record sales on black friday
* Qliro Group's e-commerce stores attracted more than 3.5 million visits, which corresponds to an increase of over 50 percent compared to the previous record from last year's Black Friday Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.