Nov 30 Qliro Group Publ Ab

* Qliro Group says in total, group's sites generated net sales of approximately SEK 180 million on Black friday 2015

* Record sales on black friday

* Qliro Group's e-commerce stores attracted more than 3.5 million visits, which corresponds to an increase of over 50 percent compared to the previous record from last year's Black Friday