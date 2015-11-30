Nov 30 Ball Corp :

* Has commenced an underwritten ll public offering of approximately eur 1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount, consisting of us dollar- and euro- denominated senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with borrowings under its credit facilities and cash on hand, to fund cash portion of purchase price payable in connection with consummation of Ball's acquisition of Rexam Plc

* Goldman Sachs & Co, Deutsche Bank Securities, Bofa Merrill Lynch, Keybanc Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and Rabo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers of offering