Nov 30 Tieto Oyj :

* Acquires Swedish consulting company Imano in Sweden

* Business operations and personnel of Imano have been transferred to Tieto immediately

* Parties have agreed not to disclose financial terms of transaction

* Imano has about 50 employees in Sweden and its revenue in 2014 was 7.1 million euros ($7.52 million)

