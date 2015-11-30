Nov 30 Innofactor Plc :

* Delivers a modern Microsoft-based industry solution for a Finnish clothing manufacturer

* Contract includes an option for expanding implementation to Russia during 2016

* Value of agreed on first phase of project is about 0.5 million euros ($530,000) Source text for Eikon:

