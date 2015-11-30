UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Admiral Boats SA :
* Signs letter of intent (LoI) with PJW SCANDINAVIA ApS QSTERGADE 14 8900 RANDERI for delivery of steel doors
* Value of turnover from LoI with PJW SCANDINAVIA ApS QSTERGADE 14 8900 RANDERI at 12 million zlotys ($3 million) per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0403 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.