Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 30 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Q3 turnover 82.6 million euro ($87.33 million) versus 130.3 million euro year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 53.4 million euro versus 46.2 million euro year ago
* Q3 net profit 987,000 euro versus loss 3.4 million euro year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 8.7 million euro versus 13.7 million euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LInVbd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order