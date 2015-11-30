BRIEF-China Mobile says FY net profit rose 0.2 pct
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB108.7 billion, up by 0.2%
Nov 30 Leadmedia Group SA :
* Subsidiary Makazi raises 4 million euros ($4.2 million)
* Following operation Leadmedia becomes minority shareholder in Makazi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, March 23 China's largest telecommunications network operator China Mobile Ltd on Thursday reported a 0.2 percent rise in profit for last year, in line with analyst estimates, and said it had raised its dividend payout ratio to 46 percent.