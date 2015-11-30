Nov 30 Sword Group SE :

* Announces merger of Sword Services Activities in the UK with AAA Ltd

* Sword will retain half of share capital of new organisation and will consolidate results of new business, as of Dec. 1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)