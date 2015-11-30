BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay cash 0.21 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 23Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
Nov 30 Elekta Ab
* Proton Partners International to fight cancer with Elekta radiotherapy equipment
* Elekta says order is valued at more than GBP 5 million and was booked during Elekta's second fiscal quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives leaders pushed on Wednesday for votes for their plan to overhaul Obamacare and said they were making progress in their efforts to win over conservative Republicans who have demanded changes to the legislation.