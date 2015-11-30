BRIEF-Soho China says FY net profit attributable RMB910 million
* FY turnover of approximately RMB1,577 million, representing an increase of approximately 58 percent year over year
Nov 30 Icade Sa
* 2015 guidance and dividend policy confirmed
* 2016-2018 ambition: Gross Asset Value (GAV) increase (group share) from 9 billion euros ($9.52 billion) to 11 billion euros in 2019
* Development sales increase: from 1 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros, with target return on equity of 12 pct for development by 2018
* 2016-2018 ambition: dividend policy based on recurring cash flow evolution Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1NhJu3C Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SHANGHAI, March 23 China Development Bank (CDB) said on Thursday it has agreed to provide China's transport ministry with at least 2 trillion yuan ($290.38 billion) of financing support to aid the building of roads, bridges and tourism infrastructure through to 2020.