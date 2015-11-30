Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds company name in headline)
Nov 30 Docdata NV :
* Announces exclusive discussions on the sale of IAI Industrial Systems and its subsidiaries
* Ongoing discussions between Docdata and this party may or may not result in a transaction.
* Total enterprise value in amount of 22 million euros ($23.3 million) (cash and debt free) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order