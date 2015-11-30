UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :
* 9-month consolidated revenues retreated by 18 percent from 55.9 million euros ($59.2 million) to 46.1 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA increased by 19 percent from 13.6 million euros to 16.3 million euros, EBIT declined from 4.5 million euros to -13.0 million euros
* 9-month loss at 31.6 million euros due to negative measurement and exchange rate effects, compared with a negative result of 10.9 euros million in comparison period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.