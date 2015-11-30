Nov 30 Almirall SA :

* Reaches deal to acquire 100 percent in Poli Group Holding for 365 million euros ($386.3 million) enterprise value

* May pay additional 35 million euros in earn-outs once certain development milestones in Poli Group are met

* With this acquisition Almirall will obtain a dermatology focused R&D structure

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)