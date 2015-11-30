BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay cash 0.21 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 23Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
Nov 30 Almirall SA :
* Reaches deal to acquire 100 percent in Poli Group Holding for 365 million euros ($386.3 million) enterprise value
* May pay additional 35 million euros in earn-outs once certain development milestones in Poli Group are met
* With this acquisition Almirall will obtain a dermatology focused R&D structure
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives leaders pushed on Wednesday for votes for their plan to overhaul Obamacare and said they were making progress in their efforts to win over conservative Republicans who have demanded changes to the legislation.