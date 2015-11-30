Nov 30 Nictus Ltd :

* Six month group revenue increased by 6.20 pct to R26,955 million

* Profit after taxation increased by 80.55 pct to R4,873 million

* Group total assets year on year increased by 5.00 pct to R531,083 million

* No interim dividend has been declared