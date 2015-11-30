Nov 30 Sprint Bioscience AB :

* Has entered into cooperation with Lundberglaboratoriet för Diabetesforskning (Lundberg Laboratory for Diabetes Research) at Gothenburg University where the company is to develop drug candidates against new target protein that is central to development of type 2 diabetes

* The aim is to start the process of licensing the project in 2016

