Italy - Factors to watch on March 23
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 30 Intuitive Aerial publ AB :
* Proposes rights issue of up to 1,786,436 shares
* For each subscribed share subscription price of 6.00 Swedish crowns shall be paid
* Proposes new issue of up to 286,500 shares as oversubscription issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.