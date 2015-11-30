Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 30 Newsphone Hellas SA :
* Q3 2015 turnover at 6.25 million euros ($6.62 million) versus 7.16 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 EBITDA at 1.13 million euros versus 1.52 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 net profit at 0.34 million euros versus 0.67 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 2.79 million euros versus 1.57 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Q7OywL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order