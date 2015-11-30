PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 30 Livanis Publications SA :
* Q3 2015 net loss at 0.07 million euros ($73,997) versus net profit of 0.08 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 0.20 million euros versus 0.12 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 turnover at 1.08 million euros versus 1.59 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 Ebitda at 0.11 million euros versus 0.39 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1TmNNQh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks rebounded on Thursday morning as hopes resurfaced for index compiler MSCI to include A-shares this year, but gains were capped with more mainland money flowing into Hong Kong through trading links.