UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Ica Gruppen
* HUI has revised its Retail Sales Index (Detaljhandelsindex - DHI) for the second and third quarters of this year
* Says new figures show that sales in Swedish ICA stores grew at a slower rate than market in second and third quarters of this year
* Growth in the grocery retail sector was higher than HUI had previously assessed. The market's growth has been revised upwards from 1.7% to 3.0% for the second quarter and from 2.9% to 4.2% for the third quarter.
* ICA's sales for these quarters have not been revised. Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.