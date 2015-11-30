Nov 30 Ica Gruppen

* HUI has revised its Retail Sales Index (Detaljhandelsindex - DHI) for the second and third quarters of this year

* Says new figures show that sales in Swedish ICA stores grew at a slower rate than market in second and third quarters of this year

* Growth in the grocery retail sector was higher than HUI had previously assessed. The market's growth has been revised upwards from 1.7% to 3.0% for the second quarter and from 2.9% to 4.2% for the third quarter.

* ICA's sales for these quarters have not been revised. Further company coverage: