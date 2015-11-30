BRIEF-China Mobile says FY net profit rose 0.2 pct
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB108.7 billion, up by 0.2%
Nov 30 Notorious Pictures SpA :
* Signs agreement with Combo Produzioni for co-production of film "La Coppia dei Campioni"
* Combo Produzioni to be executive producer while Notorious Pictures to be the distributor
* Film to be released in cinemas between April 2016 and May 2016
* Production budget for the film amounts to 2.0 million euros ($2.11 million)
* Notorious Pictures will contribute to 40 percent of the total budget
HONG KONG, March 23 China's largest telecommunications network operator China Mobile Ltd on Thursday reported a 0.2 percent rise in profit for last year, in line with analyst estimates, and said it had raised its dividend payout ratio to 46 percent.