* Supervisory board at Polish state-run insurer PZU appointed Dariusz Krzewina acting chief executive officer, the company said on Wednesday.

* PZU CEO Andrzej Klesyk resigned on Tuesday after being asked to do so by the Treasury, adding to management changes in several state-controlled companies.

* Krzewina has so far been a member of the management board at PZU's unit PZU Zycie.