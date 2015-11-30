Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 30 Altec Holdings SA :
* Q3 turnover 6.5 million euros ($6.88 million)versus 5.6 million euros year ago
* Q3 net loss 2.9 million euros versus loss 1.6 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2.4 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.4 million euros versus 0.0 euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/1XrREkO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order