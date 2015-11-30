UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 PG Nikas SA :
* Reports Q3 turnover of 37.7 million euros compared to 41.6 million euros a year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss is 321,544 euros compared to loss of 559,827 euros a year ago
* Q3 net loss is 7.4 million euros compared to loss of 7.0 million euros a year ago
* Says net cash on Sept. 30 was 476,396 euros compared to 532,886 euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1l2hOK5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.