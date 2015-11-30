Nov 30 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :
* Will increase Stellar Capital's interest in Tellumat to a
total of 93.14 pct
* Has entered into agreements to acquire an additional 63.14
pct of issued shares of Tellumat for aggregate purchase
consideration of R166.7 million
* Effective date of acquisition is immediately, with
fulfillment of conditions expected to occur no later than April
30, 2016, unless parties agree otherwise
* Has entered into agreements to acquire an additional 39.04
pct of shares of Bidco for an aggregate purchase consideration
of R114.1 million
* Cadiz consideration will be settled via a combination of
cash and delivery of certain non-core assets held by Cadiz
* Effective date of cadiz acquisition is immediately with
fulfillment of conditions precedent expected to occur no later
than April 30, 2016
