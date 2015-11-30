Nov 30 Implenia AG :

* Major new order for Implenia in Zurich worth around 90 million Swiss francs ($88 million)

* Mobimo commissions Implenia as total contractor to build 277 homes on former labitzke site

* 277 apartments should be ready for their new occupants at start of 2018

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0277 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)