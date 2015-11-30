Nov 30 Artea SA :

* Announces capital increase by incorporation of reserves

* Says the shareholders of the company, at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Nov. 27, decided to increase the share capital

* Share capital of 22,754,792.4 euros ($24.04 million) is to be brought to 29,680,164 euros from 6,925,371.6 euros by raising the par value per share of 4.60 euros per share to settle at 6 euros per share