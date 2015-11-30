BRIEF-China Mobile says FY net profit rose 0.2 pct
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB108.7 billion, up by 0.2%
Nov 30 Kathimerini Publishing SA :
* Q3 EBITDA 3.4 million euro ($3.59 million) versus 1.8 million euro year ago
* Q3 turnover 17.5 million euro versus 17.1 million euro year ago
* Q3 net loss 1.4 million euro versus loss 2.2 million euro year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 20.5 million euro versus 14.3 million euro year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1OqCPJN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9464 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB108.7 billion, up by 0.2%
HONG KONG, March 23 China's largest telecommunications network operator China Mobile Ltd on Thursday reported a 0.2 percent rise in profit for last year, in line with analyst estimates, and said it had raised its dividend payout ratio to 46 percent.