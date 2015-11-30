UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Jacques Bogart SA :
* Launches capital increase via private placement
* Private placement open from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10 inclusive
* Maximum number of new ordinary shares to represent up to 10 pct of the share capital
Source text: bit.ly/1LIWgXO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.