METALS-London copper steady; zinc disruptions climb
MELBOURNE, March 23 London copper was steady on Thursday, holding above two-week lows hit the previous session as broader investor sentiment revived, while disruptions piled up in the zinc market.
Nov 30 Eckert & Ziegler Bebig SA :
* To sell its US seed business to US-based Theragenics Corporation
* Transaction is expected to be completed by end of 2015
* Parties have agreed not to disclose sales price
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade on Wednesday approved financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA's takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, and will not require any antitrust measures beyond those the firms proposed themselves.