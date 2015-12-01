BRIEF-Autek China's board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager
* Says the board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager, Shi Xianmei as CFO
Dec 1 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :
* Terminates transaction with Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co., Ltd.
* Shanghai Jiuchuan failed to fulfil relevant closing conditions stipulated in merger agreement Source text - bit.ly/1lrp69E Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager, Shi Xianmei as CFO
April 6 Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax