BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 D Carnegie & Co AB :
* Announces new valuation of its property portfolio, carried out by Newsec during November, which amounts to 13.60 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion)
* New valuation exceeds previously reported total value of properties, 12.59 billion crowns, by 1.01 billion crowns, or 8 pct
* Difference is mainly due to lower average yield requirement which in the current valuation is deemed to be around 4.85 pct
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6947 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.