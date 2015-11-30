PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 30 Shell Chemical LP:
* Announces final investment decision to increase Alpha Olefins production at its chemical manufacturing site in Geismar, Louisiana
* Will construct a fourth AO unit, adding 425,000 tonnes of capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs