PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 30 Acciona SA :
* Says Acciona Windpower will supply turbines for Building Energy's 30 MW wind project in Iowa, the United States
* Under the agreement, Acciona Windpower will deliver 10 AW125-3000 turbines and provide operations and maintenance services to the project for 10 years Source text: bit.ly/1Q8v0s7
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs